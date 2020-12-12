Investigation beyond media needed into alleged voter fraud

Ahead of the general election, there was a lot of skepticism that it would be conducted fairly. There were news reports about this, such as Hillary Clinton saying in an August interview that Joe Biden should not concede the 2020 presidential election “under any circumstances.”
Polls also showed skepticism. As an example, the Pew Research Center conducted a survey in April that found relatively few Americans — just 14% — said they were very confident the presidential election would be conducted fairly, though another 45% were somewhat confident.
Also in the same survey, 75% of Republicans — but fewer than half of Democrats — were confident the presidential election would be conducted fairly and accurately. Fewer than half of Democrats (46%) were even somewhat confident in a fair election, compared with 75% of Republicans.
Now after the Nov. 3 election, the numbers between the political parties seem almost to be reversed.
According to several recent polls, including from YouGov and The Economist conducted Nov. 8-10 among registered voters, 82 percent of Republicans said they did not believe that Joe Biden had legitimately won the presidential election. In polls where it was asked, as many as one third of Democrats believe there was fraud.
The topic has not been given much serious discussion by the national media. If it is addressed, there usually will be statements that the fraud is “falsely claimed” or “disputed,” but there are no sources given where it was proven to be false.
Many Republicans can be found on social media sharing videos of such things as alleged double voting, stealing ballots, claims of non-citizens voting or massive ballot dumps into machines late at night. As these videos have become more circulated, the national media have gone from indicating there was “no voter fraud” to “not enough to change the outcome of the election” for president.
Yet there doesn’t seem to be any investigation by anyone in authority. So was there massive voter fraud? This much is certain. It’s probably too late to change the presidential election results of Nov. 3, but there needs to be an investigation into the many cases of fraud that are alleged. Otherwise, how can anyone — Republican or Democrat — believe elections are honest?
Remember, before Biden apparently was elected, Democrats — even more so than Republicans — had concerns over the fairness of elections. If Biden truly doesn’t see red states and blue states, he will allow Republicans and Democrats to each nominate equal numbers of Congressmen to a committee to look into voter fraud and make recommendations to correct it before 2024.