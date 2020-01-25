Too often, Twitter is used to shame others.
That’s why it’s so refreshing to see what Bill Pulte and others are doing on the social media site, giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars and inspiring others to do likewise.
The 31-year-old self-described “inventor of Twitter Philanthropy” is attempting to parlay his charitable giving and legion of social media followers into a far-reaching movement of people who are willing to make contributions of their own to help the many needy individuals whose stories he spotlights on Twitter.
“What I’m trying to do is inspire other people to give. Even if I gave away several million dollars, that’s just a drop in the bucket compared to the total need in the country,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “And so what I’m more interested in is how do we motivate thousands, or tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people to help their fellow Americans.”
Among the beneficiaries of Pulte’s crowd-sourced charity have been injured veterans, a family living in a car, a colon cancer patient who faced eviction, teachers in need of classroom supplies and the relatives of a 9-year-old girl killed in a dog mauling while riding her bike in Detroit.
Here at the Daily News, we occasionally receive letters to the editor thanking an unknown person for random acts of kindness, such as paying for their groceries or a meal. And this weekend features the annual Youth Philanthropy Contest in Norfolk, which offers youths and young adults a chance to better their community.
But Pulte and his team are taking it to a whole new level with an army of 1.7 million followers on Twitter. This past week, he tweeted that Twitter Philanthropy had helped raise $375 for a boy with autism, $779 to pay for an MRI for a deadly brain tumor, $1,528 to pay utility bills for two families and $150 for baby formula and diapers.
Pulte is the grandson of the founder of home-building giant PulteGroup but said he is using money he earned through his private equity business — not inheritance from his renowned grandfather, William Pulte, who died last year at age 85.
“There is such hate and vitriol on social media these days, and I wondered how come we’re not using all of this technology for good,” he said.
Let’s hope the movement of giving explodes even further.