If politicians truly want to restore faith in elections, they would address all the issues that caused doubt in 2020. Instead, the reports are that many audits have been completed and no or very little fraud was found.
Nevertheless, in most polls about one third of Americans continue to believe there was either widespread fraud or that President Donald Trump won the election. Not surprisingly, most of those with doubts are Republican.
Voter fraud allegations were on display again last week here in Nebraska. During a public hearing on a bill to improve security of ballot drop boxes, testimony turned turned into a forum for alleging irregularities. The Nebraska Examiner reported that concerns included “dozens of people” walked up to ballot drop boxes, “slipping in” seven to eight ballots at a time. While it is true that nursing home workers routinely helped residents by delivering their absentee ballots, these types of activities never took place before at specially set up ballot boxes. Because of the pandemic, these ballots didn’t have to be dropped off at polling places like previous elections where the activity was observed. It is going to take some time for the public to accept ballot groups dropped off when nobody is watching to verify them — even if we as a democracy agree this is a good thing.
What must be addressed is if states should continue to allow never before activities that took place because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a record amount of early voting.
There continues to be questions of why overnight Nov. 3, 2020, there were vote dumps of hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots mostly for Democrat Joe Biden in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Reuters Fact Check has done a thorough “Fact Check.” Reuters, which hardly is a conservative news organization, stated its findings about the vote dumps late at night — partly false.
“The vote spikes did occur, but they were not only Biden votes and can be explained by pro-Biden county vote dumps and a clerical error. The timings of when ballots were received in Michigan and Pennsylvania are not accurate.”
What is bothersome is why we would continue to allow vote dumps in the middle of the night, especially when they lead to distrust? What democracy does this? It would make sense to end this practice immediately, even if it means getting the final election results a day later if the election is close.
Americans would have more faith if election counting was during the day and evening — in full view of representatives of both sides. That would be a better option than more than a year later still having millions of Americans question what happened, with no proposals to end some of the questionable measures taken because of the pandemic.