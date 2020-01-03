Instead of shouting or censoring, time to listen

As we begin a new year, let's hope we can be a little more patient with each other, especially those who have opposing points of view. From members of Congress urging restaurant owners not to serve people or students who attack those with differing views, things have gotten ugly.
Social media often has captured these incidents. Almost each week, a new video emerges where someone has been physically beaten for something as simple as wearing a hat that supports the president. Trump's opponents believe they are justified because they view him as racist.
For his part, Trump hasn't backed down. The president is known for tossing his share of insults on Twitter, even going so far as to belittle opponents. When the national media doesn't accurately report his views, he believes it is justified. Twitter allows him to control the message. Nevertheless, it isn’t hard to see why he never gets any positive press.
Conversations about politics at coffee houses and bars can be dangerous. At family gatherings during the holidays, few families dare to discuss politics for fear of causing heated arguments and division.
Civility seems to have gone out the window — even from ordinary Americans. We know American politics have not always been respectful and peaceful — as evidenced from footage from the 1960s. Still, collegiality seems to have disappeared.
What has happened? Were people previously apathetic? Or did they have beliefs, but just weren't ready to go to the mat each time they were challenged? Or have we all just become more fragmented and been conditioned to believe that only our own opinion matters?
Let's hope in 2020, we can give it a rest at times. Each discussion doesn't have to be a war. If someone disagrees with you about abortion or if climate change is real, it's OK. This is a democracy and people are allowed to have opposing points of view.
When we can't have free speech, we end up with tyranny. That's why we have the First Amendment.
Plus, we believe that free speech is useful for discovering new ideas and finding truth. When everyone all feels one way or only one side is allowed to share their thoughts, you are not going to end up truth.
So in 2020 if someone disagrees with you, it is OK. Think about what they said and see if maybe some of your own beliefs need to be re-evaluated. This nation used to be known for allowing differing views. That should remain one of the great things about living here.