President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package was introduced last month in the U.S. House. Maybe not so surprisingly, it rewards Democratic states and has little actual “stimulus” despite its name. Also not surprising, many Republicans have objected to it.
But what might be the most surprising is how the national media categorize the big-spending measure.
For the most part, they only identify Republicans as calling it a bloated “liberal wish list” — as if there is some doubt about that.
CNN and others have reported Mr. Biden’s comments to try to make the package sound reasonable. “Let me ask them: What would they have me cut? What would they have me leave out? Should we not invest $20 billion to vaccinate the nation? Should we not invest $290 (billion) to extend unemployment insurance for the 11 million Americans who are unemployed so they can get by while they get back to work? Should we not invest $50 billion to help small businesses stay open, when tens of thousands have had to close permanently? ... Should we not invest $130 (billion) to help schools across the nation open safely?”
OK, some context is obviously needed. Mr. Biden’s figures don’t even add up to $500 billion, which is only about one-fourth of this massive plan. There are things that are not necessary and have little to do with stimulus.
The bill contains billions of dollars for Democratic priorities, including $350 billion to state and local governments — New York alone can expect to see at least $50 billion — along with $130 billion in school funding and $19.1 billion to state and local governments as housing assistance, according to Fox News. It also advances long-standing Democratic priorities like increasing coverage under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.
Numerous media outlets report that the package seeks to more than double the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Shouldn’t this be a separate issue? Is anyone considering the impact that it will have on teen employment and others who work in low-skill jobs when employers suddenly have to double labor costs?
It puts a cash grab in front of a dozen states that have not yet taken up the law’s Medicaid expansion to cover more low-income adults, proposing a temporary 5% increase in federal aid to states that newly expand the health care program for lower-income people.
Fox News has been the most balanced, questioning parts of the package. It noted that Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., accused President Biden of abandoning true unity for a “patina of unity” and said the president failed to reach out to his group of bipartisan centrist senators before releasing it. Cassidy and 10 Republican senators have proposed an alternative $600 billion coronavirus relief package.
The COVID-19 stimulus shouldn’t be looked at as a money grab to reward Democrat states. That’s what makes people lose faith in government. Let’s have some discussion on this as well as fair reporting. Don’t Americans deserve as much?