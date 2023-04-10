At any given time, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant. A small portion of those men, women and children will eventually get a transplant, though their health may deteriorate while they wait.
But most people on the waiting list will not receive the life-saving organ they need.
This chronic organ shortage has been a long struggle for the medical profession and little progress has occurred. In fact, given the rising cases of organ failure and resulting increase in demand, things are getting worse statistically for patients given that a new name is added to the transplant waiting list every nine minutes.
“The truth is there simply will never be enough human organs available to meet the need. That is why scientists have begun to think outside the box to solve the shortage,” writes Steve Pociask, president of the American Consumer Institute.
He recently shared an update on innovative solutions in the field of organ transplant that may initially spur some squeamish reactions.
According to Mr. Pociask, one of the most promising solutions involves pigs. There’s general agreement that pigs are a promising candidate for organ supply because they are an extremely close physiological match for humans. Pigs have long been used successfully in medicine — including for skin grafts and heart valve transplants.
“Now, cutting-edge scientists and transplant surgeons are charting the course for transplanting full pig organs into people who need a healthy organ. They believe that xenotransplantation, the process of transplanting organs or tissues from one species to another, holds the key to ending the organ shortage crisis,” he wrote.
In addition to providing an increased supply of organs, xenotransplantation from pigs can potentially improve the organ transplant success rate for patients. Many organ transplants fail due to rejection, in which the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the transplanted organ. Xenotransplantation can potentially reduce the risk of rejection by using organs that have been genetically tailored to reduce the immune response.
All this may sound more like the plot of a futuristic movie than modern science, but the fact is that transplant surgeons and scientists believe clinical trials could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as soon as this year.
As it considers that approval, it must consider the massive impact this science could have in saving patients’ lives. The federal government should be in the business of nurturing potentially lifesaving innovations while balancing that with strict adherence to the best science.
When and if the day comes that xenotransplantation is the new standard for transplant surgery, it will be a lifesaving turning point for thousands of Americans on waiting list.