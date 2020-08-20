Innocence of sports is now history

Listen, I have nothing against Jim Nantz whose status as America’s premier sportscaster is well earned. He has been behind the microphone at super bowls, at college basketball final fours, at golf’s spectaculars including the Masters, etc. His smooth delivery is reminiscent of the great Vin Scully (of Dodgers lore) whose transmissions were at once untheatrical and informative.
But, the recent monologue by Mr. Nantz prefacing professional golf’s return amid the COVID-19 pandemic was disingenuous — craftily edited to legitimize the infiltration of propaganda into a much anticipated sports restart. Perhaps he was merely reading what was placed before him, consistent with contractual obligations. Let’s hope so. Better to be a pawn in the hands of harebrained political hacks than of inexplicable likeminded witlessness.
Here, clearly, is the rub, at least for those who have sufficient mental faculties to get it! Since when is it golf’s responsibility to “bring us together?” Further, what idiot would expect it? It’s patently ridiculous!
The differences modeled in the thoughts and actions of individuals and groups in recent weeks have been decades and even centuries in the making. They are deep-seated and by all appearances non-negotiable.
Which renders the CBS intro ill-conceived and insulting. Most of us — sick to death of the looting, the destruction, and the attacks (on police, too, incredibly) — were looking forward not only to a break from the violence but also to the purity of an unscripted sporting event. The disappointment was palpable — a collective groan echoing across the landscape — remindful of the solicitude created by the NFL’s asinine pre-kickoff harangues.
Throwing political claptrap in the face of spectators who didn’t expect it or were hoping not to be reminded is never a good idea. Attempting to sanitize the incoherent hyperbole of a bunch of radical extremist nobodies (where are the monuments celebrating them?) who hate their country — its past, its people, their culture — has the destabilizing effect of driving the wedge deeper. It’s not only unwelcome, it’s counterproductive.
Of course, it’s well established by now that the innocence of sports has been corrupted beyond repair — portending trouble for professionals or at least a significant impact on revenue sources and ultimately pocketbooks. The specter of athletes, coaches and owners disrespecting national symbols including the stars and stripes, the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance promises empty seats galore!
Patriotic Americans — aghast at the hostility demonstrated for our founding principles — will respond accordingly, forsaking both tickets and memorabilia. Indeed, there exists a smorgasbord of wholesome alternatives from which to choose — concerts, live theater, boating, skiing, touring, hiking, etc. — all indoctrination absent and unlikely to infringe on freedoms and liberties relating to what we think and what we do.
Yes, this may sound odd coming from one who has been in attendance at major championship contests in football, basketball, baseball, and golf. But, that was then and this is now. Never again shall I be subjected to the contemptible taunts of untaught ideological ignoramuses unfamiliar with and unappreciative of the very underpinnings of 200 plus years of American culture.
Yes, those who say that we’ve crossed the abyss into uncharted territory regarding the future of (professional) sports in the USA are right. Success or failure rests on the extent to which those in position are both able and willing to keep politics out of it. Still, given the madness that has already transpired, attitudes have been set in stone. Soft-soap inanities by Jim Nantz or anyone else are scornfully useless.