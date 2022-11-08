In the wake of this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more than a few pro-life supporters have wondered about the impact of that decision on Planned Parenthood.
Recently, the organization released its 2020-21 annual report, albeit nine months later than it typically would do so. Even though delayed in becoming public, some of the data still is telling. Such as:
Planned Parenthood performed 383,460 abortions — an all-time high in 2020-21 and up from 354,871 the previous fiscal year.
Performed 371,755 breast screenings and gynecology tests, down from 542,659 the previous year.
Conducted 127,095 “well woman” exams, down from 208,248 the previous year.
Made 1,940 adoption referrals, down from 2,667 the previous year and less than half of the 4,279 reported two years ago.
What’s one to make of that data?
Melanie Israel, a policy analyst with the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Life, Religion and Family, would argue that the numbers aren’t pretty.
First, Planned Parenthood performed nearly 200 abortions for every adoption referral it made. Next, the declines in Planned Parenthood’s actual health services, such as breast screenings, are striking.
For many years, Planned Parenthood representatives are pushed to have their organization described in the media as a comprehensive women’s health services provider. These most recent numbers, however, would seem to indicate that it’s becoming primarily an abortion provider.
At the same time, the organization’s funding is increasing. The report indicated Planned Parenthood had more than $2.1 billion in net assets, up from $2 billion the previous year. Government funding increased from $618.1 million to $644.4 million in the 2020-21 year.
But all of that — as interesting and telling as it may be — represents the past. What does the future hold given the high court’s ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion?
Ms. Israel recently wrote, “It will be several years before a Planned Parenthood annual report captures this changing landscape. In the meantime, we can look to state health departments and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports for overall trends. Don’t expect the number of abortions to be cut in half, though.”
Pro-abortion states, such as California, have committed to spending their tax dollars to pay for abortions for women traveling from other states. Abortion pill distributors are eagerly using telemedicine and pill-by-mail distribution to circumvent laws in pro-life states.
The unfortunate reality is that Planned Parenthood and its allies (including the Biden administration and many in Congress) are pulling out all the stops to still promote abortion on demand. As Ms. Israel suggests, if Planned Parenthood has its way, abortions and taxpayer funding will keep rising, even as its other key health services keep declining.