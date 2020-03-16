“The coronavirus is here. But fear not.
Mass panic is also here. Fear.”
That’s how Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto, began an article he recently wrote about the spread of the Covid-19 disease and the reaction to its presence.
From our perspective, it’s a must-read because of its level of common sense mixed with expertise grained from the doctor’s 20 years of working in, among other places, inner-city hospitals and slums in Africa.
Allow us to share some of what Dr. Sharkawy wrote. We believe you’ll be better informed, and probably a bit relieved, after doing so. Here are some excerpts:
“I am not scared of Covid-19. I am concerned about the implications of a novel infectious agent that has spread the world over and continues to find new footholds in different soil. I am rightly concerned for the welfare of those who are elderly, in frail health or disenfranchised who stand to suffer mostly, and disproportionately, at the hands of this new scourge. But I am not scared of Covid-19.
“What I am scared about is the loss of reason and wave of fear that has induced the masses of society into a spellbinding spiral of panic — stockpiling obscene quantities of anything that could fill a bomb shelter adequately in a post-apocalyptic world.
I am scared that our hospitals will be overwhelmed with anyone who thinks they ‘probably don’t have it but may as well get checked out no matter what because you just never know…’ and those with heart failure, emphysema, pneumonia and strokes will pay the price for overfilled ER waiting rooms with only so many doctors and nurses to assess.
“I’m scared those same epidemic fears will limit trade, harm partnerships in multiple sectors, business and otherwise, and ultimately culminate in a global recession.
“But mostly, I’m scared about what message we are telling our kids when faced with a threat. Instead of reason, rationality, open-mindedness and altruism, we are telling them to panic, be fearful, suspicious, reactionary and self-interested.
“Covid-19 is nowhere near over. It will be coming to a city, a hospital, a friend, even a family member near you at some point. Expect it. The fact is the virus itself will not likely do much harm when it arrives.
“I implore you all: Temper fear with reason, panic with patience and uncertainty with education. We have an opportunity to learn a great deal about health hygiene and limiting the spread of innumerable transmissible diseases in our society. Let’s meet this challenge together in the best spirit of compassion for others, patience, and above all, an unfailing effort to seek truth, facts and knowledge as opposed to conjecture, speculation and catastrophizing.”