Good grief, folks, this has got to stop. It’s embarrassing. It’s humiliating. It’s a pox on all our houses — a plague, in essence, threatening the world order. Stealing and stashing classified documents?
Seriously? Joe Biden is cognitively out of touch — absent recognition or sensory perception through which the effect of his senility might be comprehended. His lack of awareness is a national security nightmare, provoking concern and ridicule.
He’s teleprompter and cue card dependent — reduced to reading or responding according to script (contrived and molded by whom?), which means that he has no clue either to his personal incompetence or to the consequences stemming therefrom.
Pondering issues like Ukraine or gas prices or crime or fentanyl or energy or borders or anything of the sort? Pshaw! He simply does as directed and then retreats to his basement in Delaware.
Unfortunately, resigning (as did British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss) isn’t in the cards. They won’t let him do it, even if family should come to their senses and attempt to stop the charade.
He is too valuable to Democrat powerbrokers who can use him for whatever purpose they choose. It’s been in the works all along — tracing to the campaign itself — exactly as his media enablers hinted. It explains the status quo to a tee. Mission accomplished!
Where do we go from here? That’s the question before us. Can the change in membership in the House of Representatives bring about anything substantive — to regain our energy independence, to re-establish boundary sovereignty, to refund and reinforce the police, to reintroduce real standards in education, to renew citizen trust in the legislative process, etc.?
Indeed, is the poison pen veto proof? Or, will common sense override the socialist idiocy?
Granted, this column won’t gain favor with the Democrat base or among those content with the president’s abysmal performance, but the vast majority of Americans are aghast at this administration’s detachment or indifference to the harm they’ve caused. Unlike Joe Biden, whose cognitive disabilities provide a shield from the results of bad policy, everyday citizens have been made to feel the pain. Their votes proved it, and they will again in 2024.
That is, IF the house majority lives up to its promises. Certainly there’s room for doubt — based on past performance and on Biden’s likely kibosh. But, the effort alone will be a matter of record. Long memories tend to influence outcomes, and this time around the voters will remember — the ends outweighing the means.
Our country’s welfare hangs in the balance — whether we remain a constitutional republic as fashioned by the founders ... or not!
But, this much is chilled in stone. Joe Biden’s future in politics is toast. No one of sound mind would suggest otherwise.
Biden’s ability to remember, to think, or to make decisions is clearly dementia impaired, which not only explains the incessant fumbling and bumbling but also makes him a liability for Democrats heading into 2024. They’ll suffer from repercussions caused by his condition — as the incessant gaffes and screwups continue to mount.
And that may explain this tidbit recently escaped from the Democrat bull pen (Harris, Buttigieg, Newsom, et al.). A Nixon moment may be in the offing — with key senate visitors to the White House informing the president that Hunter’s laptop chronicles Joe’s criminality and that impeachment is imminent. Wishful thinking, perhaps, or are they privy to evidence that the corrupt FBI has been sitting on for this self-same purpose — clearing the deck for Democrat candidates?
Of course, speculation runs rampant in politics — fueled by desperation for power and control.
It’s even been rumored (perhaps you’re aware of it) that Biden’s classified document fiasco — while secretly withheld until after the midterms — was strategically leaked by Democrats themselves. Well, deceitfully invented pieces of news have proven useful, haven’t they — long before social media (big tech) entered the picture.
It’s just a lot easier nowadays!