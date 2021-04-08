If all goes as planned, Norfolk could have its sixth roundabout finished by August 2022.
But even with the addition of a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue, Norfolk still has a ways to go to catch Carmel, Indiana — the self-proclaimed roundabout capital of the U.S.
In a 20-year span, that city has replaced nearly all traffic stops with roundabouts. Now with more than 120 roundabouts, Carmel has only about 12 traffic signals remaining. Along with that, the city reports that the number of injury accidents in Carmel have declined by about 80% and the number of accidents overall by about 40%.
In 1996, Carmel had a population of 30,000 and experienced 217 traffic accidents. Now, 120-plus roundabouts later, there are approximately 100,000 residents and there have been fewer than 200 traffic accidents.
Compare that to Norfolk, which saw its first roundabout open in 2001 at Seventh Street and Pasewalk Avenue. That year saw 243 injury accidents, followed by a 3.7% drop the following year. Each succeeding roundabout has resulted in similar decreases in injury accidents the following year.
Granted, Norfolk hasn’t seen the population jump that Carmel experienced, but the number of injury accidents continues to drop. Last year, the Norfolk Police Division investigated 110 injury accidents. In a non-COVID year, 124 injury accidents were investigated in 2019.
While that drop can’t be credited solely to roundabouts, the numbers show that roundabouts certainly haven’t led to an increase in injury accidents.
But judging by the letters to the editor and social media comments, Norfolk continues to have a love-hate relationship with roundabouts.
Here’s a sampling of the hate:
“Avoid them like the plague. Worst thing for Norfolk.”
“Let the people vote on whether they want another roundabout.”
“How much better would Norfolk be if they stopped wasting money on unnecessary projects and such?”
No matter your thoughts on roundabouts, there should be little debate over whether they make roads safer. According to a study made by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts reduce crash injuries by 75% at intersections where stop signs or signals were previously used for traffic control.
By essentially forcing drivers to slow down, roundabouts reduce the number of fatalities and serious-injury accidents from speeding, running stop signs and red lights and turning left in front of oncoming traffic.
Roundabout or not, drivers will make mistakes. While crashes can’t always be avoided, they need not result in fatalities or serious injury.