It has been interesting to see the lack of concern with how the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department have been investigating President Donald Trump, especially given the FBI’s history. In case you missed it, the week of Labor Day, there were a couple of stories in the national media about how the Justice Department was preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI on Mr. Trump’s Florida home.
Citing national security concerns, the FBI and Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting the agencies from using the seized classified records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling. “Without a stay, the government and public also will suffer irreparable harm from the undue delay to the criminal investigation,” department lawyers said in a motion in which the lawyers announced their intent to appeal the order to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, many news agencies reported.
This is an interesting case and one that most of the media has been suspiciously silent on. That’s because government is supposed to fight crime in all its forms. We agree that FBI and Justice Department are necessary, but shouldn’t an independent arbiter be able to hold them accountable?
Consider some of the departments’ past dealings, which at times appear to be under the direction of the president rather than being independent.
Before the 2016 presidential election, the FBI announced it had concluded that Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State had been “extremely careless” with tens of thousands of emails but recommended that no charges be filed against her. Why? Because Ms. Clinton did not act with criminal intent. Has criminal intent been the standard in other cases?
The FBI conducted more than 500,000 investigations of activity between 1960 and 1974, none of which resulted in a prosecution. Those investigated including high school students who complained about the quality of school food, Black student groups and anti-war activists.
Under J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI conducted burglaries, forged letters, disrupted marriages and got people fired. The justification for doing many of these activities was to fight “those wanting to overthrow the government,” but the agency often went after people that Mr. Hoover disliked. This included Albert Einstein, John Lennon and Ernest Hemingway.
Americans have a right to know what is going on. Agencies must be accountable to citizens. The media used to take the role of shining light on these agencies’ actions.
Beyond selected Republicans and a few media outlets, where’s the concern been? Let the independent arbiter do its job. Otherwise given their history, do we trust the FBI and Justice Department to be objective?