Yes, it’s true that this space has in recent years frequently been devoted to the topic of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline.
And, yes, it’s probably true that opponents of the project hoped that TC Energy’s recent announcement that it was canceling the project meant the end to Daily News editorials on the topic.
Well, not just yet.
We can’t help but note the continued thought-provoking reactions from those who wanted to see the project move forward and are frustrated with President Joe Biden’s actions to block the project.
Consider the recent comments by Ambassador John Bolton, who served as national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, who said, “It’s inexplicable why a president who said he wanted more American jobs and wants to emphasize our economic strengths would not have gone ahead with Keystone.”
The premier of Alberta, Canada, which has invested more than $1 billion in the project, weighed in on the decision with typical Canadian politeness understating its displeasure. “We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline’s border crossing,” said Jason Kenney.
Then there are these words from Tom Pyle, president of the Institute for Energy Research: “Politically, this pins Biden as the clear owner of being the president who killed Keystone. The arguments against the pipelines are political disputes designed to satisfy a very vocal and extreme wing of the Democratic Party.”
Less political and more economy-focused in nature is the reaction of Myron Ebell, director of the U.S. Center for Energy and Environment. He said, “The cancellation of the Keystone pipeline goes far beyond the number of construction jobs lost.”
Consider that:
A report from the Canadian Energy Institute estimated oil sands development in Canada would create about 444,000 new jobs in the United States and generate $521 billion in revenue. Keystone XL would have been a critical pipeline delivering crude oil from Alberta, Canada, to Steele City, Nebraska, to Cushing, Oklahoma. From there, it would continue down to the Gulf Coast.
Keystone XL would have helped diversify the U.S. petroleum supply and create up to 43,000 permanent jobs. Instead, those jobs are now gone, and the U.S. will have to keep looking for alternative oil supplies.
Let’s end with this:
Reflecting on the fact that there are about 2.4 million miles of natural gas pipelines and 170,000 miles of liquid petroleum pipelines in existence today, canceling Keystone XL is largely a symbolic victory, said Steve Milloy, found of JunkScience.com.
“The oil is going to keep flowing,” he said. “This is just wanton devastation of jobs for no gain. There’s just no result from this other than serving as a precedent for more pipeline activism and shutdowns.”