Lately there has been a lot of talk about expanding the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices. Much of the talk has come from liberal politicians because, for the first time in almost a century, the court could soon have its most conservative members.
There can be various reasons for increasing the number of justices, including that it has varied over history. It’s also worth noting, however, that it has been set at nine since 1869, so this isn’t a decision that should be made without thought.
One of the things to keep in mind is that the Supreme Court should not be viewed as a way to make laws. It was never intended to have that legislative role, but some people want to take advantage of the strength of the U.S. Supreme Court in recent decades to enact legislation through judicial decisions.
With the set of checks and balances established by the nation’s forefathers, creating laws was supposed to be the job of Congress and, to a lesser extent, through leadership of the president. The Supreme Court was supposed to keep a check on the power of the other branches when legislation was enacted or if the president went beyond the duties prescribed by the U.S. Constitution.
But this isn’t the first time that Congress and the Democrats have attempted to change the law to suit current politics. It used to take a three-fifths majority of the standing members of the U.S. Senate — usually 60 — to close debate.
The so-called “nuclear option” is a parliamentary procedure allowing the Senate now to end debates with a simple majority of 51 votes, rather than the two-thirds supermajority that had been required.
This procedure allows the Senate to decide any issue by a simple majority vote. That means the U.S. Senate will be able to confirm President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett with 51 votes or the vote of all the Republicans — not 60.
The nuclear option was enacted in November 2013 by Sen. Majority leader Harry Reid of Nevada and his fellow Democrats to eliminate the 60-vote rule on executive branch nominations and federal judicial appointments. At the time, there were many warnings this procedure could backfire. It looks like that is about to happen.
So before attempts are made to stack the court to 14 — or some other number to try to get the liberals a majority — just remember there will be a time when it could be used against their interests.