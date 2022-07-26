Violent crime is continuing to rise in American cities. This year has seen a continuation of violent trends — from homicides to carjackings — that have been on the rise in cities since 2015.
Since most of America’s large cities are governed by Democrats, it may come as a surprise — and perhaps even counterintuitive — to suggest that the best possible solutions for this may come from political conservatives.
But the reality is that liberalism offers little in the way of practical solutions for rising crime.
That’s the perspective of Joshua Crawford, the executive director of the Pegasus Institute, a public policy think tank in Louisville, Ky. He recently wrote, “From the modern and misguided ‘defund the police’ movement to a historic focus on ‘root causes’ of crime rather than crime itself, ideological liberalism has repeatedly failed to protect public safety or restore order.”
What’s important to acknowledge is that liberals and conservatives hold vastly different views of human nature.
Liberals view human nature as essentially good and only corrupted by an “unnatural” civil society. This explains why, when it comes to crime, the left often looks for solutions beyond the individual offender and seeks to reduce the role systems and institutions play in remedying violence.
This is in contrast with how conservatives view human nature. As Yuval Levin of the American Enterprise Institute has put it, “What often sets conservatives apart from progressives is our view that the human person is imperfect, broken, perhaps fallen, and yet also created in a divine image.”
This means that human beings have both an inherent dignity as well as an innate capacity to cause pain and create chaos, Mr. Crawford suggests.
In recent years, acknowledgement of the inherent dignity in humanity has led conservatives to expunge some criminal records, to improve prison conditions for women and to revisit the punitive use of solitary confinement. But the human capacity for evil means systems and institutions need to respond swiftly, appropriately and proportionally to human depravity.
The conservative view of human nature also recognizes that humans are rational — if imperfectly so. This means changes in policies can change behaviors and deter crime.
In places like Boston and Cincinnati, an approach described as “focused deterrence” has shown success in reducing urban and violent crime. Cincinnati’s effort, for example, resulted in a 37.7% reduction in gang-member-involved homicides after 24 months and a 58.6% decline after 42 months.
Liberal big-city politicians may have to swallow a bit of their pride and employ conservative ideas — like adequately funding and deploying police, appropriately punishing and incapacitating serious violent offenders, and deterring those who can be prevented from committing serious crimes in the first place.