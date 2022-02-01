No matter how long it’s been around or widely used, tax-increment financing seems to continue to confuse. For some, it’s because they’re not entirely sure what it is or how it’s used. For others, it’s because they know what it is but don’t like how it’s used.
The Norfolk City Council’s recent decision to expand the use of tax-increment financing to what’s often called “micro TIF” is bound to add to the differing opinions. We side with those who see this as an appropriate and beneficial decision by the city.
With regular TIF, the same amount of property taxes on land before the area is redeveloped continues to go toward the tax-receiving entities, such as the Norfolk Public Schools, City of Norfolk, Madison County and others.
Once the redevelopment occurs and the new development increases the property valuation, then the additional property taxes generated by the new development may be used to help pay off the developer’s infrastructure costs, such as streets or utilities, for up to 15 years. At that point, all the higher property tax revenue goes toward tax-receiving entities.
The argument for tax-increment financing is that it encourages improvements and developments on lesser-valued property. No tax-receiving entity receives less in property tax revenue because of the use of TIF. In time, because of the developed property has a higher valuation, they will receive more.
The regulations governing the use of TIF are fairly extensive, involving public hearings, and time consuming. But when TIF is used for multimillion-dollar projects, that’s appropriate to ensure public input and thorough investigation.
Micro TIF is designed to streamline the process, but only for certain kinds of much smaller development projects, such as repair of a single, aging structure. The assessed value of the developed property can’t be more than $250,000 for a single-family home or $1 million for a commercial structure. It also limits the property tax to infrastructure to 10 years.
Micro TIF opens up the use of this development tool to a much broader range of developers and property owners. It’s akin to making sure a tax incentive is available not to just urban areas, but also rural communities.
Communities such as McCook and Beatrice already offer micro TIF, and others surely will now that the Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts approved the use of it statewide in 2020.
In the years to come, we believe Norfolkans will see for themselves the advantages of making micro TIF available. It doesn’t mean that the questions and confusion over tax-increment financing will be eliminated, but when positive results are available to be shown, it makes those concerns much easier to address.