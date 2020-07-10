Newspapers are designed to be a place for people to exchange thoughts and ideas. Readers are invited to participate by expressing their opinions on topics of interest to them by submitting letters that are published in the Your View section of this page.
Over the years, there have always been people willing to offer their thoughts. Sometimes they offer opinions that are in disagreement with what many others in the region might think. We appreciate that because it’s not necessarily easy to offer a minority point of view. The free exchange of ideas is important to a democracy, and that’s one of the roles a newspaper fulfills.
But we are surprised — maybe even disappointed — when some readers become upset simply because the Daily News publishes a letter whose content they disagree with.
In some cases, it’s because of the important difference between facts and opinions that isn’t always recognized. Letter writers would be wise to clearly express their opinions as opinions and not make them sound like statements of fact. Readers of letters would be wise to remember that everyone deserves an opinion — and that’s what constitutes a letter to a newspaper.
Printing all sides of an issue has always been something that newspapers and other media have done, but in this politically charged environment, there seems to be less willingness to at least consider other points of view.
We encourage readers to express their own thoughts rather than simply repeat something they have seen on social media. Naturally, it is always an advantage when people offer scientific studies or historical facts to back up their opinions.
It’s also important to note that anonymous letters are never printed; neither are those containing libelous material. Anyone can make an anonymous claim against another individual. How does the target of the claim offer a defense? They have no one to respond to. And if the claim is libelous, there should at least be some evidence of the claim. That’s only fair.
We encourage letters to the editor. They can bring up alternative information or create support or opposition. We just ask people to be respectful and consider the weight of the statements. It’s also important to remember that public officials are, by nature of their position, more subject to scrutiny than private citizens.
In the end, everyone benefits when there is an exchange of thoughts on a topic. We just ask everyone to be respectful and consider other opinions, especially those we might disagree with.