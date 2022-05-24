There’s a lot of time until the November general election, but the Nebraska State Board of Education could be looking at significant changes based on the May primary election results.
Although the state board is responsible for a variety of important topics and governance issues, a single issue looks to be the motivation behind the potential changes.
Last year, the education board found itself under public scrutiny for its work on creating possible sex-education standards for public schools in Nebraska. Even though the standards — if they had been adopted at the state level — would not have been imposed on local school districts, they ran afoul of many concerned parents over their scope.
As initially proposed, the standards were inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientations. Kindergarten students, for example, were to learn about “cohabitating” and same-gender families First-graders were to learn about gender identity and gender stereotypes, and older children about anal, oral and vaginal sex.
One of the problems, from our perspective, is that there wasn’t an adequate degree of input from conservative parents and educators when writing the proposed standards. For a stage agency and governing board that often touts inclusiveness, they failed to live up to their own standards.
That could ultimately play out in November.
Three candidates who campaigned strongly against the proposed sex-education standards all emerged from the May primary with commanding leads over their general election opponents.
Sherry Jones of Grand Island, Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and Kirk Penner of Aurora all garnered at least 61% of the primary vote in contested races in three different districts. That doesn’t guarantee victory in November, but anything over 60% is often viewed as close to being insurmountable.
A fourth race saw incumbent Deb Neary of Omaha in the lead with 48% of the vote. She is seen by many as the primary proponent of the sex-education standards. Her two primary opponents, Marni Hodgen and John Seiler, both trailed Ms. Neary by wide margins but together totaled about 52% of the vote.
It’s certainly possible that Ms. Hodgen, who will be on the November ballot with Ms. Neary, will benefit from significant support from those who voted for Mr. Seiler in the primary. That’s because both conservative challengers, in effect, split the vote of those concerned about the sex education standards.
In November, when it’s Ms. Neary head-to-head with Ms. Hodgen, it could be anyone’s race to win.
If the election results in a swing toward the conservative side on the state board of education, it will be an important lesson that parents remain concerned and vigilant about what is being taught to their children.