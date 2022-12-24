At this time of year, one of the highlights for many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans are the live Nativity presentations and the Christmas dramatizations and plays.
As Christian author Max Lucado writes, “Though each has its own unique wrinkle, they all have some common features: Angels with chiffon wings, wise men and their gifts from afar. A weary innkeeper will turn Mary away. A wide-eyed Joseph will bunch the manger’s hay. And Mary, weary and sweet will say, ‘I think today.’ ”
Indeed, beneath a suspended star, a baby will be born, the angels will sing, the wise men will kneel and children of all ages will go home telling their parents that next year they want a part in the Nativity play.
Not surprisingly, many little boys want to be Joseph, while girls want to be Mary. Some want to wear the angel wings or bear gifts from a distant land. A few might even offer to be the hassled innkeeper.
But we would agree with Mr. Lucado in asking this question: Has anyone ever volunteered to be the donkey? Here’s the answer the author provides:
“What greater honor could exist than to do what the donkey did? He carried Jesus. I know, Joseph is better looking and Mary is quite stunning. Wise men get the cool hats and angels have the hallelujahs. And the donkey? He just stands to the side and chews on hay.
“But look at him. Do you not see contentment in those big, brown eyes? A look of satisfaction on his face? He just delivered history’s greatest gift! Before Santa had a sleigh or UPS had trucks, God had a donkey. Thanks, in no small part, to him, the choir can sing ‘For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given.’
“I know, I know. We’d rather be Joseph, rugged and bearded. We’d rather be Mary, faithful, beautiful and immaculate. But somebody needs to be the donkey.”
Yes, being a donkey at Christmas would be a good thing to be.
The Christmas donkey did his work. He delivered Jesus so Jesus could be delivered.
He plodded. He didn’t gallop or giddy-up. He did what donkeys do. He steadily stepped in the direction the master directed. And, upon arrival, he stepped to the side. He demanded no recognition, expected no compensation. He isn’t even mentioned in the Bible.
Simply put, he was happy to do his job and let Jesus have all the attention.
Perhaps we could learn a lesson from the Christmas donkey? There is always a place in God’s Nativity story for the person who will plod along expecting no applause, bear up under the weight of the long haul, and carry the One who will carry us all.