State-by-state average temperature trends from 1990 to 2020 show America’s summer swelter is increasing more in some of the places that just got baked with extreme heat over the past week: California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Colorado.
So far this summer, hundreds of deaths in the Pacific Northwest may have been caused by the historic heat wave that shattered all-time temperature records — including Portland, Oregon, which experienced a record 116-degree high.
In Oregon alone, the heat wave killed more than 100 people. By comparison, between 2017 and 2019, only 12 deaths in the state were blamed on hyperthermia, an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the body to deal with heat.
“The ridiculous temperatures ... may on one hand be considered a black swan (ultra-rare) event, but on the other hand are totally consistent” with long-term trends, said meteorologist Judah Cohen of the private firm Atmospheric and Environmental Research. “So, I am not going to predict when is the next time Portland will hit 116, but I believe hotter summers for the broader region are here to stay.”
So, what does that mean for Northeast and North Central Nebraska, which are no strangers to drought conditions and hot summers?
According to climate scientists, the Midwest is warming more slowly during the summer than either coast because stalled low-pressure areas often drive cooler air into the region.
“In western states where drought has been expanding and intensifying during the past decade, soil moisture has been declining. Dry soil heats up faster than moist soil during the day because all the solar energy goes into heating rather than into evaporating moisture,” said Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center. “Dry soil also cools off faster at night.”
Considering that, we’d advise property owners to resist the urge to turn on their sprinklers more often and instead comply with the recently enacted city code that encourages those with even-numbered addresses to irrigate their lawns Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and those with odd-numbered addresses to irrigate lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The code was created to take stress off the city’s water system.
“We’re not restricting water, by any means,” said Dennis Watts, the city’s water and sewer director. “We’re hoping we’re not asking too much.”
In light of what’s happening to our neighbors on the coasts, that’s the least we can do.