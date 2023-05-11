By now, many Americans have probably read stories or heard news reports about loneliness. It seems that coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are learning about how devastating the isolation has been.
“The pandemic took a harsh toll on U.S. teen girls’ mental health, with almost 60% reporting feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness, according to a government survey ... that bolsters earlier data,” the AP reported. Sexual violence, suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and other mental health issues impacted many teens regardless of race, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on a survey of more than 17,000 U.S. high school students in the fall of 2021.
In 30 years of collecting similar data, “we’ve never seen this kind of devastating, consistent findings,” said Kathleen Ethier, director of CDC’s adolescent and school health division. “There’s no question young people are telling us they are in crisis. The data really call on us to act.”
Also coming out last week, the AP reported that widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily. Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, issued an 81-page report that stated millions of people are struggling now. His hope is that by issuing the advisory, it will help “to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.”
He stated in part that “the crisis deeply worsened when COVID-19 spread, prompting schools and workplaces to shut their doors and sending millions of Americans to isolate at home away from relatives or friends. People culled their friend groups during the coronavirus pandemic and reduced time spent with those friends, the surgeon general’s report finds. Americans spent about 20 minutes a day in person with friends in 2020, down from 60 minutes daily nearly two decades earlier.”
Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30%, with the report revealing that those with poor social relationships also had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease. Isolation also elevates a person’s likelihood for experiencing depression, anxiety and dementia, according to the research.
So what can be done? The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness. He advises people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends; employers to think carefully about their remote work policies; and health systems to provide training for doctors to recognize the health risks of loneliness.
We would add that we should all try to be nicer to one another. Say hello to strangers, try not to react to poor drivers and don’t take it personally when people are rude. We never know what others might be dealing with in their personal lives.