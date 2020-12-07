Charlie Brown, the Peanuts gang and their iconic Christmas special will be back on broadcast television this year after all.
And that’s a welcome sign, considering that it’s become a holiday tradition for families since first airing more than 50 years ago.
In October, Apple TV+ announced that the Charlie Brown holiday specials would stream exclusively on the platform.
The agreement made the streaming service the home for classic Peanuts content, as well as new original series and specials based on Charles M. Schulz’s cartoon characters.
As a result, Charlie Brown’s classic search for the “Great Pumpkin” never appeared on broadcast television this year.
While that is a sound business decision fo Apple TV+, attracting more viewers to its platform, we applaud the decision to strike a deal with PBS to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” last month and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this coming Sunday.
The beloved Christmas special inspired by the comic strip — which ran in the Daily News for many years — will air ad-free on Nebraska Educational Television on Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” also began streaming on Apple TV+ last week, and the iconic holiday show will be available for free from Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13.
So even though COVID-19 may keep families from gathering as usual, they can find some sense of normalcy by watching holiday shows like “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
And with fewer holiday movies focusing on the real reason for the season, it’s always refreshing to see Linus quoting Luke 2:8-14 from the King James Bible, in which angels from heaven tell a group of initially frightened shepherds of the birth of the baby Jesus, and instruct them as to where they can find the babe.
In a year disrupted by so much else, at least families still have this tradition to share.
Consider the traditions forged by Charlie Brown and the gang for one 20 Below student writer who detailed her family’s traditions in the Daily News in 2014.
“After driving home on Christmas Eve, we turn on ‘Charlie Brown’s Christmas,’ and my mom breaks out the cookie dough and frosting. It is a yearly tradition that we bake cookies and set out milk for Santa,” said Lisa Dohmen, who went to school in Elgin.
Big technology and public television have their faults, but they should be applauded here for preserving this Christmas tr