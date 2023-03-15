Last week, the Associated Press wrote a story about FBI Director Christopher Wray emailing bureau workers urging them to tune out criticism from those who “don’t know what we know and don’t see what we see.”
The work investigating former President Donald Trump was done by the book, the director wrote in his Aug. 11 email. “We don’t cut corners. We don’t play favorites.” The story went on to present information that made it appear the FBI had endured unfair criticism from Trump and his supporters.
Now, we agree that Mr. Wray and the FBI are under tremendous pressure, especially in this politically charged environment. But it would seem a little scrutiny is in order, especially from Mr. Trump and his supporters.
The article and Mr. Wray did not acknowledge any of the following:
In 2019, CNN captured the early morning FBI raid of longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone’s Florida home. So how did CNN know? Did someone from the FBI tip them off? Was it just luck that CNN knew to be at Stone’s home early in the morning? When was the last time CNN broadcast a raid on a Democrat’s home? Does the FBI tip them off and they decline to cover it?
Despite more than two years of major networks reporting that Trump conspired with Russia in the 2016 election, special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his 22-month investigation and submitted a report to Attorney General William Barr that he did not find sufficient evidence that Mr. Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia. This despite regular anonymous sources reporting “smoking guns” and “bomb shells” from the FBI to discredit Trump almost daily.
Former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page had their text messages discovered. In them, they repeatedly showed hostility toward Trump and favoritism toward Hillary Clinton. This included that they would “stop” Trump.
When the FBI and Justice Department searched Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, they discovered classified documents. Investigators spread them out for TV cameras. Commentators were aghast, even suggesting that the mishandling of such documents put the United States at risk of nuclear war. Fast forward a few weeks, and classified documents from President Joe Biden were discovered at several locations. Did the FBI or any investigators spread them out for the cameras at any of the locations?
The bottom line is that we need one standard of justice. A free democracy requires similar treatment and fairness from its top investigatory agency.
We don’t need the Associated Press taking sides.
What we need is for the FBI to investigate and treat both political parties equally.