At a time when there’s more than enough concerning, troubling, problematic and just plain bad news happening, here’s a bit of the opposite stemming from two seemingly unrelated topics.
First, consider usage of the North Fork enhanced public transit system in Norfolk, which only has been in operation a few months.
Statistics indicate that in July 2021, 2,469 total rides were taken on the system’s vehicles. By November last year, that had increased to 5,171. It’s been a steady increase, going from 2,469 in July to 3,986 in August, 4,702 in September, 4,937 in October and topping 5,000 in November.
The impressive increase was fueled by more youths choosing to ride, as well as more senior citizen and Medicaid-eligible adults who are handicapped. Why are they riding? Education, employment, shopping, medical and social reasons top the list.
We fully expect the upward trend to continue in coming months, as free rides are made available to veterans and youths, too.
While some may have been skeptical that Norfolk needed such an investment in public transit, the early returns are overwhelmingly positive.
The second topic comes from a look at the January edition of the Norfolk Area Minute publication, which lists events and activities taking place each month in the area.
In January — which, because of the winter weather, isn’t exactly the ideal month for activities — there were 43 activities listed.
Those included things like a trivia night, performances by a comedian, yoga classes, book clubs, axe-throwing leagues, livestock judging, open mic nights, creative coloring, bowling tournament, a cornhole tournament, a farm and equipment show, a writing workshop and — perhaps our favorite — free wine tasting. It’s also worth noting that among the list are activities and events in Battle Creek, Madison and Osmond — so it’s not just a Norfolk list.
So, if one were to try to argue that there’s nothing to do in Norfolk or area communities, well, they would be wrong.
And what do we see taking place in Norfolk based on these two topics? It’s that the Norfolk area has a large variety of activities to participate in that are fun, thought-provoking and diverse. And at the same, it’s easier than ever to participate in them because of the increased accessibility provided by the North Fork transit system.
That represents the kind of winning combination that any community or region would like to tout.