A recent Daily News article about future possibilities for Norfolk — focusing on ideas developed by students at Kansas state University as part of a class project — included the painfully obvious.
About halfway through the story, the Daily News reported, “The ideas the students brainstormed were diverse, creative and, in some cases, likely impractical.”
The students didn’t hold back. They suggested amenities such as splash pools, a permanent Ferris wheel, lakes, amphitheaters, a pedestrian bridge over Omaha Avenue and much more.
The goal was to present ideas for redeveloping sites at Omaha Avenue and Highway 275, as well as the former Tyson packing plant — locations that are considered brownfield sites. That’s a designation for locations that are underdeveloped because of real or perceived environmental programs.
Lest any taxpayers get the wrong impression and think that some or all of these ideas will be incorporated into the next City of Norfolk budget, Mayor Josh Moenning was quick to quash that idea.
“This is the creation of a stockpile of ideas. That’s where you start,” he told the Daily News. “I think it will be a process. It’s not like there’s a shelf life on any of these ideas.”
It also never really hurts to dream.
The vast majority of ideas shared by the Kansas State students may never become reality, but there might be one or two that gain a foothold and, in time, get off the drawing board.
Consider, for example, what’s underway with the transforming of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River as it winds its way through Norfolk.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District commissioned a study to look at possibilities decades ago. It collected dust on bookshelves and in desk drawers for years before renewed interest in the river developed. Even though there’s much work to be done, the prospects for river-related projects are much greater now.
So it might be for one of the ideas from the Kansas State students. That’s why we’re pleased the work was done, even though the impracticality of some of the ideas, indeed, can’t help but make one smile.
Mayor Moenning also was quoted as saying, “There’s a lot of unutilized space there that we need to utilize.”
That’s true, and ideas are needed to get citizens thinking. That’s what has been accomplished with this effort.