The Daily News devotes a considerable amount of space for Norfolk and area funeral notices. Unlike other daily newspapers and many weeklies, we run dates of deaths, along with service times and other details associated with the death notice at no cost to the family or funeral home.
We know this information is important to readers, as well as to preserve history. In fact, sometimes we are surprised when we learn a person has died and the family doesn’t even choose to put the free information in the newspaper.
Beyond that, the paid portion of obituaries has become more reflective of personalized tastes in recent decades. We have observed this when we read personalized obituaries, both in the newspaper or on social media sites like Facebook.
That’s one of the beneficial aspects of the Daily News’ combination of free death notices and paid obituaries. Families can personalize them however they want. Sometimes families don’t want a cause of death listed. Other times, families want to honor loved ones’ wishes, so they will include pets as survivors, or list their loved ones’ favorite professional sports teams or musical groups. At times, this information might be included even while the occupation of the individual isn’t.
Sometimes it is a seemingly unusual piece of information that provides a lot of information. “John Doe enjoyed fishing and would always catch the biggest fish. If he didn’t have the biggest fish, he refused to quit until he would catch the biggest fish.” A statement like that tells a lot about the person’s character, patience and competitiveness.
Newspaper obituaries are important to genealogists. This has been a growing hobby, and copies of past editions of newspapers provide the best information. Genealogy is the second most popular hobby in the U.S. after gardening, according to ABC News. Will Facebook or other social media be around for researchers in the future to find these obituaries?
We feel it’s important not to charge families for the basic information that is part of a death notice. But when it comes to reporting about what the family thinks is important about the person’s life, we recognize it should be according to a family’s preferences. We believe we have a good balance of providing basic, newsworthy information for free, while giving families the freedom to include what they like at a reasonable cost.
We would encourage families to make full use of the newspaper. Put the free pending and service times in the paper but also help friends and family know about loved ones — as well providing information for future generations — by including their interests, education, family and organizations.
While DNA may help future generations know what nationality their ancestors were, it doesn’t offer much information about individual lives and what was most important to them.