When the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted in 1990, it was intended to prevent the imposition of subjective views of “quality of life” onto individuals with diseases and disabilities.
Dr. Louis Sullivan, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 1992 under the George W. Bush administration, cited the federal act when he rejected Oregon’s efforts to impose a discriminatory metric called the quality-adjusted life year (QALY) to determine coverage under Medicaid.
The QALY assigns those living with disability a lower value of life than a “healthy” person, typically meaning their treatments are also worth less. The QALY was further determined to be discriminatory in 2010 when Congress barred the QALY from use in Medicare.
But that doesn’t mean the issue is dead. It’s just taken on a new twist.
Khrystal Davis, the Texas mother of a child with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy, is working diligently to fight against its revival.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 has resurrected this un-American idea of rationing health care. States have sought to advance Crisis Standards of Care that allow them to deny care for people with disabilities and serious medical conditions. This logic is not dissimilar from the devaluation of life that underpins the QALY,” she recently wrote.
Meanwhile, as some states already actively ration care, the Trump administration issued an executive order that ties the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs to prices in foreign, socialist countries where QALYs provide the rationale for restricting coverage and access. This is the same concept as a recent bill pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats.
The order could mean a significant decrease in the number of new prescription drugs entering the marketplace — perhaps even a drug that would aid Ms. Davis’ son.
President Trump has repeatedly railed against — as he should — government takeover of health care policies, such as Medicare-for-all. The president is right to oppose socialized health care, but Ms. Davis argues that the president’s drug pricing executive order mistakenly embraces socialistic policies
Many more Americans than just Ms. Davis and her son will face a top-down challenge if the federal government forces every state into a system that references foreign health care models.
“It is imperative that Americans maintain the right to seek and receive the individualized health care we need,” Ms. Davis wrote.
Because if the U.S. continues down this current path, the nation will drift further away from its citizens’ inalienable rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.