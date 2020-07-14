Never could state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk have imagined that his eight years of service in the Nebraska Legislature would wrap up like this.
Not just heated discussions and lack of agreement on issues like property tax reform and business incentives — that’s come to be expected.
No, we’re talking a pandemic, the suspension of the 60-day legislative session back in March and the resumption of the remaining 17 work days as of July 20.
For lawmakers like Sen. Scheer — who are leaving the Legislature at the end of the year because of term limits — this final session has been like no other.
Given that the Fourth of July was just recently celebrated, it seems only appropriate that the final days of this session could have their fireworks.
As speaker of the Legislature, Sen. Scheer has been at the forefront of its response to the COVID-19 virus. Among the speaker’s responsibilities include making the schedule for the session and deciding which bills receive priority. He is also now responsible for helping establish guidelines for senators and the public when the legislative chambers reopen.
The senator recently was quoted as saying he hopes to give as many priority bills as possible a chance for floor discussion, including some still in committee. “But it’s not my job to make sure any of them pass,” he said.
Several proposals for property tax relief came before the Legislature this year, and senators have continued to work on bills since the session was paused. But it’s far from a sure bet that anything will be passed on the issue in the remaining days — to the frustration of many, especially rural landowners, but to the relief of some large public school representatives.
If no property tax bill, or any other pending bill, is passed by the end of the session, it will need to be introduced again in 2021.
Nebraskans have been well served by Sen. Scheer as speaker. He has run a tight ship and managed well what can be a contentious group of lawmakers. Norfolkans and Madison County residents in particular have been fortunate to have him working to get legislation passed that has benefited this legislative district in a variety of ways.
As of January, former state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk — who is running unopposed — looks to return to the Legislature to represent the district, but before that happens, there’s a lot of legislating that potentially could be done in the next few weeks.