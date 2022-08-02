It should come as no surprise Americans’ purchasing power shrinks when inflation drives up food and energy prices.
But that’s not the only impact of inflation. It also places a squeeze on philanthropic giving. The power of a giver’s checkbook — no matter how much of a balance it holds — declines in real terms and affects the charity itself.
Here’s how Lawson Bader, president and CEO of DonorsTrust in Alexandria, Va., describes the multifaceted impact: “As charities need to ramp up certain activities, they are hit with increasing costs and decreasing revenues.
Food banks have less to hand out (and less to buy). Used-car donations drop as used-car prices skyrocket. Ultimately, the cost of inflation is not economic; it’s personal and borne by those who rely on charity the most.”
It’s been accurately reported that charitable giving among Americans remained steady in 2021 compared to the previous year.
But there’s more to the story because inflation caused those donated dollars to be able to buy fewer items or offer fewer services. In real terms, as a result, giving was down.
Charitable giving from large corporations and extremely wealthy individuals certainly is impactful, but many may be surprised to know that gifts from individuals across all income levels made up 70 percent of all donations in 2021.
So, if members of Congress and the Joe Biden administration care about maintaining a robust charitable sector where the majority donate, they should act to remove hurdles that discourage giving.
How to go about that? Mr. Bader has some thoughts:
“They can start by taming out-of-control inflation; trashing legislation like the Accelerating Charitable Efforts Acts, which would crush otherwise nimble charitable tools; and creating incentives that encourage lower- and middle-class philanthropic participation,” he recently wrote.
The proposed legislation, while based on good intentions, would place new, unwieldy restrictions on donor-advised funds and private foundations regarding how soon charitable funds must be awarded.
Times are tough across the board as Americans feel the financial squeeze, but — with everything that’s going on in the world — it’s still imperative that Americans step up to help those around them.
Kathleen McCarthy, founding director at the Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society at City University of New York, expressed the concern that many philanthropic organizations now are worried about. “When the middle class sees prices going up, and their investments going down, they’re going to be much, much less likely to give,” she said.
When the American philanthropic sector does less, the government does more. And that’s not the best thing for this nation or its citizens.