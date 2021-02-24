Immigration policy should focus on border security first

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive memorandum reinstating DACA. For those who may have forgotten, DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It is the policy that protects around 800,000 young people in the United States illegally whom the national media and Democrats often call “Dreamers.”
Biden’s executive order includes more leniency for illegal immigrants. Farm workers, people who arrived illegally as children and immigrants with what is known as temporary protected status would immediately qualify for green cards. Other undocumented immigrants in the United States as of Jan. 1 would receive temporary legal status for five years, with a path to citizenship if they passed background checks and paid taxes.
Is this really what we want to do? Reward lawbreakers with citizenship? Do we tell those who are stealing, “It’s OK, we will give you what you want, even though others have to pay.”
Why are we rewarding bad behavior? We need immigration reform, but why are we rewarding those who cut in line? Is that fair to those immigrants who have gone through the process? Is something more at play, like trying to gain millions of more Democratic votes?
Maybe we should learn from the past. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan offered a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants. The idea was that it would be a one-time pardon and border security would follow. Instead we got millions of new Americans and we are still waiting on border security. President Trump did succeed in getting a little more than 400 miles of border wall installed.
Didn’t we learn that rewarding lawbreakers by handing them citizenship only encourages more people to break the law?
Mr. Reagan also promised that immigration laws would be enforced so there would no longer be a problem of millions of people moving in illegally. It never happened.
The number of immigrants who have crossed illegally has soared between 11 million and 25 million. Nobody knows for sure. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) only counts foreign nationals who enter and leave the United States in a lawful manner. Isn’t the biggest goal of illegal immigrants to avoid detection?
It is time to finish Mr. Reagan’s nearly 40-year-old idea. Seal the border. Then go ahead and increase the number of immigrants admitted, but give priority to those who can do more than low skilled labor and help to fill the lowest level positions.
If immigrants want to come to the United States, they need to go through the proper, legal immigration process. That is what generations of immigrant Americans were required to do for centuries. Why did it change?