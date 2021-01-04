If Mike Sousek and Brian Bruckner of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District in Norfolk had to create a list of least favorable tasks, we suspect contemplating the creation of a Phase 2 water management area would fit the bill.
It’s because the NRD officials understand that such a decision will create extra work, inconvenience and some hardship for those landowners affected.
But they also understand how important and necessary it is address the health concerns emanating from water quality issues.
The NRD is in the midst of organizing and hosting informational sessions about high nitrate levels in parts of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties. This isn’t a new topic for the NRD officials — other parts of the service area they’re responsible for, such as Pierce County, also are dealing with the same issue.
If there’s an inclination to downplay the seriousness of the situation, don’t. This is nothing to treat lightly.
At one of the informational sessions, Dr. Jesse Bell of the University of Nebraska Medical Center spoke on the human health impacts. He said high nitrate levels have been linked to a variety of health issues. Among these are blue baby syndrome and several types of pediatric cancer. “Most vulnerable are young infants, below 6 months of age, pregnant women and their fetuses are also highly susceptible,” Bell said.
It needs to be pointed out that Nebraska’s rate of pediatric cancer is one of the highest in the nation, and 63% of Nebraska’s counties exceed the national average in the number of pediatric brain tumors, Bell said. Additionally, Nebraska sees a higher number of birth defects than the national average.
Bottom line? There is a clear link between these conditions and the presence of nitrates.
There are significant economic impacts, too. “We know that the costs for treating (water supplies) for nitrates are significant,” said Tatiana Davila of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The NRD officials are well aware that a Phase 2 water management area — if it ultimately is created — is a significant step. That’s because it places a limit on the amount and timing of nitrogen fertilizer that can be applied to crops by producers; requires sampling of irrigation water and soil testing; and mandates continuing education for those seeking to apply nitrogen.
The Lower Elkhorn NRD is wise to seek to communicate with affected producers in those three counties as much as possible. Landowners would be wise to listen and learn. We can appreciate that no one is happy about the situation, but it’s one that has to be addressed.