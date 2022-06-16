If inflation isn’t controlled soon, recession is almost certain

One of the things many Americans were taught while learning history was it offers insight, helping us to avoid repeating the past. Countless media outlets reminded us of that when drawing parallels of President Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion into the Ukraine and the need to stand up to him. They were quick to draw parallels between Adolf Hitler and the rest of the world choosing to ignore him until it was too late.
But we might also use another historical event to guide our decisions — getting inflation from the late 1970s to early 1980s under control. Along with 20% interest rates, the nation at that time suffered its greatest recession or economic slowdown since the Great Depression that plagued the 1930s.
The Washington Post reported on the efforts of the Federal Reserve in February to rescue the nation from the pandemic. It noted that the central bank’s emergency remedies resulted in an increase in the nation’s money supply — by 40% in two years. As the Washington Post noted, the increase in two years was almost four times as much new money as had been created during the two years that preceded the pandemic. With the money supply growing at a 13% annual rate, it was the fastest growth since the late 1970s.
With all that new money to purchase goods and services — some of which had not been produced during the pandemic — it was little wonder prices began to rise quickly. Those economists who thought inflation was transitory probably were not being entirely honest given all the new money created.
So given that at least 40% of the population wasn’t even alive the last time inflation was this high, it would be a good time to look back and see what actions the Federal Reserve took then. When President Ronald Reagan took office in the early 1980s, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates until they got to 20%. People were naturally upset. Housing construction went way down. People quit buying cars. Many people lost their jobs. In Nebraska, many farmers lost their land.
Eventually, interest rates gradually came down and the extra money supply worked through the system. By the late 1980s, inflation was under control again. So, will we need 20% interest rates again to get us out of this mess? Will we need a major recession? Let’s hope not.
One thing is clear: We need to take inflation seriously and make it a top priority. It will not disappear by itself. When it gets this high, it likely will have repercussions that will last for years.
President Joe Biden would be wise to create a committee with experts from all political leanings and economists of all types — not just Keynesian economists. Let them hash this out and have a national discussion on what actions should be taken — not just raising interest rates. And someone needs to tell the government to quit printing more money. Neglecting to learn from the past could be catastrophic.