It should come as no surprise to longtime Daily News readers that we are in support of Legislative Bill 706, which would authorize the issuance of bonds to fund highway and major road construction.
After all, we’ve been in favor of that concept for decades.
After Nebraska’s expressway system became law in 1988, there was initial optimism that sufficient funds would be available to proceed with and complete the ambitious construction program that included highways 275 and 81 in Northeast Nebraska.
But not too many years passed when the delays began. Timelines were pushed back. Gas tax revenues weren’t as plentiful as expected. Other priorities for state funding emerged. All the while, the projected cost of the expressway projects only increased.
That’s what spurred editorials in this space that urged then-Gov. Ben Nelson to consider abandoning Nebraska’s traditional “pay as you go” system for highway construction and consider bonding. Then came Gov. Mike Johanns and more editorials.
By the time Dave Heineman became governor, progress on the expressway system seemed to have slowed to a trickle. More editorials.
Then came Gov. Pete Ricketts, who shared a similar opposition to bonding as his predecessors. Another round of editorials didn’t sway him.
But now it’s 2023, and there’s a new governor in Lincoln — Jim Pillen of Columbus, who made completing the expressway system one of his campaign issues.
That’s why we’re optimistic that Legislative Bill 706, which has been introduced by Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, will be passed and signed into law this legislative session. The Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the League of Nebraska Municipalities and the Nebraska Association of County Officials are among many also backing the legislation.
So, just perhaps, no more editorials will be needed.
Yes, there’s risk associated by going away from the “pay as you go” approach to highway construction. State funds have to be committed to finish projects once started.
But the benefits are many. As Gov. Pillen recently testified, bonding is a “fiscally responsible” approach when construction inflation runs 10% a year in a good year and is running 20% today. “Just think of the economic activity that’s been lost waiting for our state to grow,” he added.
The bill calls for the issuance of up to $450 million in bonds over 19 years. It proposes to pay them off using a portion of sales taxes already being collected. That means potentially less sales tax revenue for other spending possibilities, but it also means that the current expressway completion timeline of 2035 could be shortened by several years.
With Gov. Pillen’s support, LB 706 deserves to become law.