Earlier this week, many Americans might have been surprised to read that President Joe Biden was building a fence around his Delaware beach house. The cost, $456,548, will be paid for by the U.S. Government, according to filings at USASpending.gov. The site lists tens of thousands of government contracts, including billions of dollars being awarded for COVID-19. Nevertheless, the fence is our main interest here.
We certainly don’t dispute the need for a fence or wall. We also don’t dispute that the taxpayers are paying for it. The president of the United States deserves security while at his summer home and the fence will greatly enhance that.
Nevertheless, we remember when President Biden was inaugurated in January, he signed a proclamation that stopped construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall. At a time when a record numbers of illegal immigrants are coming into the United States, many of them are entering unchecked or briefly detained, then released.
Moreover, many Democrats have made fun of President Trump’s wall on social media, stating that walls don’t work. Sometimes they would show memes of ladders going over walls or people digging under them, stating that walls don’t work. Sure, nothing is perfect, but it’s hard to deny that walls are effective in slowing down the numbers and helping to secure the border.
And supporting a fence isn’t racist. Most Americans — including Republicans — favor immigration — as long as it is legal immigration. Those who want in the country should get in line to be allowed entry — legally. It isn’t fair to those who follow the laws. Besides, no country allows anyone to come in without being checked. Why should the United States?
Having an open border allows drugs, criminals and other illegal activity to occur. Along with that, people who enter illegally avoid getting caught, so they either don’t work, requiring public assistance, work for cash or work with false documents. Those who work for cash aren’t paying taxes, while those with false documents invite themselves to be short-changed by employers, who are dependent on cheap labor.
So yes, walls and fences have a place, including around President Biden’s house and on our southern border. What is most bothersome is how President Biden and other Democrats will argue against walls for the United States, yet they will insist on them for their own property. If it is good enough for them, shouldn’t it be for the United States?