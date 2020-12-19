Now would probably be a good time to revisit an ongoing national debate that some states, including Nebraska, have considered in the past — the need for voter identification cards at the polls.
Efforts to require most Nebraska voters to show a driver’s license or other government-issued photo identification before casting a ballot is not new. That included 2015 when state Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill attempted such legislation that ultimately failed.
The intent is to make voting more secure — something needed given the recent distrust shown by voters following the Nov. 3 general election. While we don’t think it would solve all the concerns, it would be a good starting point.
Most people today who are voting age have driver’s licenses with a photo ID. Those who don’t have options, such as a free government ID card.
People who show up at the polls without the required identification could still vote if they cast a provisional ballot or if they are “positively identified” by a poll worker.
We are familiar with some of the arguments against it, such as civil rights activists who say it would disenfranchise poor and minority voters. But if that is the case, do individuals feel disenfranchised when they have to show IDs in other situations?
Just about everyone has some type of ID that is used to gain employment on the first day on the job, to open a bank account or to rent a vehicle. Even purchasing alcohol, going to an R-rated movie or purchasing certain products at the farm supply store requires the purchaser to show an ID. Shouldn’t voting have at least as much scrutiny?
The Heritage Foundation compiled a sampling of voter fraud cases ahead of the Nov. 3 elections, finding 1,302 cases. Thankfully, only two were found in Nebraska. And a 2017 report by the Government Accountability Institute indicated about 8,500 individuals who may have voted twice in the 2016 election.
But the truth is that many other cases haven’t been prosecuted or investigated, based on some of the findings. As the Heritage Foundation has noted, many cases of election fraud are quite small, involving a relative handful of votes. “But they are not nearly as rare as many people would like to think. The fact is, election fraud is real, and as many of the examples in The Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database show, they can change the outcome of an election.”
We know many civil libertarians fear it would be an invasion of privacy. But this isn’t fingerprinting voters or requiring Social Security numbers to be posted publicly.
Having a national voter ID law would at least show the tens of millions of Americans with concerns that the nation isn’t just giving lip service to the issue.