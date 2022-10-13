When it comes to voting, political parties are important. But are they more important than issues? Or candidates’ personalities?
Walter Olson is an accomplished author and blogger who knows a lot about legal subjects. He recently wrote about ranked-choice voting, a topic that is gaining ground across America. Already two states, Alaska and Maine, used ranked-choice voting for state primary, congressional and presidential elections. So have at least 20 U.S. cities.
Mr. Olson wrote a column this month that already has appeared in many newspapers across the country, including in Nebraska. He argues in part that ranked choice voting is grounded in common sense with a time-proven track record. We aren’t so sure about those two arguments, especially the time-proven track record.
He also wrote that it empowers individual voters to send a clearer message about whom they want to represent them. It helps elevate the candidates who are genuinely most popular with the public. Studies show ranking choices does not confuse voters, who find it easy to use, he said.
His first two statements might hold water. As far as confusing voters, we are not so sure. Ask your neighbors to explain ranked-choice voting. We would be surprised if they could. This is not legislation that we need to pass to find out what it is. Elections have consequences and the decisions made by the people we choose to represent us have profound impacts on lives.
For those unfamiliar, there are many places on the internet that try to explain it. With ranked-choice voting, voters can rank as many or as few candidates as they want from their favorite to least favorite. If there is only one office, such as a mayor, for example, it is easier to figure a winner. If a candidate receives a majority of first-choice rankings, that candidate wins. If not, another round of counting occurs. There isn’t additional voting, just another round of counting. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated from consideration, and the ballots now count for those voters’ second choices. The system continues until one candidate reaches a majority and wins.
In a multi-seat election, say a school board where there might be six candidates and three openings, it gets more confusing. The counting continues until candidates have reached the winning threshold and all seats are filled. Apparently, in order to be declared a winner, a candidate must receive the threshold (25%) plus one vote. Clear as mud, correct?
Supporters argue that one of the biggest advantages over traditional elections is that voters tend to not vote for less popular candidates — who they may truly believe is best — and instead support one of the front-runners so as not to “throw away” their vote.
That may be true, but is it really worth creating a confusing system that voters don’t seem to understand? Maybe it is an idea whose time will come. It certainly isn’t now. Now is not the time to experiment.