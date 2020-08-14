Sometimes it is difficult to know who or what to believe. That’s why we believe the exchange of information is a good thing and are against attempts to only give one side.
For centuries, people just assumed that the sun revolved around the earth. It wasn’t until Galileo around 1610 began the debate that resulted in people correctly figuring that the earth orbited around the sun.
We bring this up because according to the World Health Organization, there are no drugs licensed for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. While several drug trials are ongoing, that includes no proof that hydroxychloroquine or any other drug can cure or prevent COVID-19, according to WHO.
This is the same WHO that Beijing succeeded in steering away from any responsibility initially for its spread of the coronavirus.
WHO, which receives significant funds from China, didn’t get access to the country until WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom visited President Xi Jinping at the end of January.
Up until then, the WHO repeated information from the Chinese authorities, ignoring warnings from Taiwanese doctors and others that this was a public health emergency of international concern.
Then finally after the Beijing visit on Jan. 30, WHO finally acknowledged it was a public health emergency of international concern. But WHO didn’t declare the coronavirus a pandemic until March 11 — weeks after it had spread globally.
So now the health experts who are quoted by the national media are mostly against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. And the biggest reason they give is based on the WHO explanation.
What we are missing now is the other side —experts who disagree, including Dr. Jane Orient, who is the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, a voice for patients’ and physicians’ independence since 1943.
Dr. Orient routinely provides the media with interviews and news releases about health related issues. This summer, she has shared some of her ideas about treating COVID-19.
“Never has politics been so deeply involved in decisions that should be between a physician and patient. It is normal for physicians to listen to patients and colleagues, read the literature, write a prescription for an FDA-approved drug, and expect the pharmacy to fill it. But hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) or Plaquenil, is the unprecedented exception —if and only if it is prescribed for COVID-19.”
In addition, Yale epidemiologist Harvey Frisch has publicly stated that HCQ could save up to 100,000 lives, “but you probably won’t be able to get it.”
Who knows if HCQ truly can be successful, but shouldn’t all experts be allowed to offer opinions? Shouldn’t there at least be some type of public forum where there can be an exchange of information or even some new research?