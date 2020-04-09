A little more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump said he wanted the nation “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”
In less than 24 hours after that address to the nation, Trump was blasted by the national media and many health experts. In part, it was because the date seemed arbitrary and there was widespread belief that there would not be sufficient control by Easter in containing the spread of the coronavirus. They had a point.
Still, doesn’t there need to be some consideration for when it is OK to start resuming more normal activity? We don’t think there has to be a date set, but shouldn’t there be some type of agreement on what factors need to be in place to qualify for a resumption of activity?
Will it be safe for the whole nation at once to get back to normal? Can some governors — in states where there is less population and more wide open spaces — be the catalysts to get the economy moving?
We have heard a lot about “flattening the curve.” Most people agree that flattening the curve means taking steps to slow the spread of the virus so hospitals aren’t bombarded with a large intake of COVID-19 patients all at once.
But what comes after flattening the curve? Obviously the health experts, president and governors should weigh in, but if we can’t at least discuss when it will be OK to take steps to get back to normal, this will drag on for perhaps longer than it needs to.
Who decides what’s OK? And what if health experts and politicians don’t agree? Jobs already have been lost. Other workers have been laid off. Some businesses have closed temporarily. Others permanently.
To be sure, when it comes to economics, the longer this drags on, the worse it will get. Consider some of the following stories:
* Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Bloomberg that the U.S. unemployment rate could hit 30% next quarter, which is higher than what was seen during the Great Depression.
* Morgan Stanley has predicted a 30.1% decline in GDP next quarter. Politico indicates that would be the worst quarterly performance in 74 years.
At some point soon, talks should begin about when and how to get the nation back to work. The media and Democrats need to recognize these talks aren’t simply a way to boost President Trump but rather a necessity for the good of the nation. As President Trump said, we cannot allow the cure to be worse than the problem.