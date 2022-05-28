Some primaries matter more than others. Georgia’s on Tuesday mattered a lot.
The Peach Tree State’s incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp walloped former Sen. David Perdue 74% to 22% despite Mr. Perdue’s endorsement from former President Donald Trump, backed with $3.1 million from his PAC. In a huge turnout, Mr. Kemp carried all the state’s 159 counties, even taking Mr. Perdue’s home county of Glynn by 40 points.
Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Insurance Commissioner John King also overcame Trump-endorsed challengers — and in Mr. Raffensperger’s case, an unrelenting barrage of slashing personal attacks from the former president.
Mr. Kemp’s win provides valuable lessons for other Republican candidates, in both primaries and general elections. The governor played down the importance of Mr. Trump’s opposition, saying, “He’s mad at me. I’m not mad at him.” Mr. Kemp never allowed the race to be about the former president or Mr. Trump’s criticism of him for failing to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.
Instead, Mr. Kemp made the contest about his own record, highlighting his handling of the COIVD pandemic, economic development initiatives, and leadership in passing essential reforms to improve education, cut taxes, crack down on crime, make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and limit abortions. By emphasizing how successfully he had governed as a conservative, the governor reminded Republicans why they liked him in the first place.
Mr. Kemp also focused on the challenge the GOP faces from Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. He pointed to her far-left views and said if Mr. Perdue couldn’t beat Jon Ossoff — arguably a lackluster candidate — in last year’s Senate runoff, then he couldn’t beat Ms. Abrams this November. Mr. Kemp, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with Ms. Abrams four years ago and walked away the winner.
There are ambitious Democratic governors who sure seem like they want to run in 2024, including North Carolina’s Roy Cooper, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, California’s Gavin Newsom, Colorado’s Jared Polis, Illinois’s J.B. Pritzker and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer. Even Ms. Abrams, still a candidate, is interested in a White House bid. Yet while they yearn to dominate the national stage, it’s unclear who has the necessary skills and most must get re-elected first.
Speaking of Ms. Abrams, Tuesday’s Georgia results also provided her food for thought on the coming general election.