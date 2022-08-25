Remember when President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign to give full support to green energy? In fact, Mr. Biden said, “I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel.”
Many Americans didn’t think he meant it or were at least, unsure. For decades, there has been a movement to replace hydrocarbons, which collectively supply 84% of the world’s energy. Some examples of hydrocarbons are natural gas, coal and oil. We’ve gone from the fear that we were running out of oil to the belief that — because of climate change or global warming — the world can no longer tolerate burning oil, natural gas and coal.
Then with the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, there’s $369 billion in additional investments for climate and clean energy, especially electric cars. Many Americans have nothing against trying to move toward more renewable sources of energy, including solar and wind. The concern is if the United States can make such significant shifts to green energy without depending on increased taxes and luck for such things as sunshine and windy days to generate adequate electricity.
Consider some observations from Mark Mills, a senior fellow from the Manhattan Institute. He has noted that oil still powers nearly 87% of the global transportation. “After two decades and $5 trillion of government investing in green energy, we have barely moved the needle (toward green energy),” Mills said.
He said in order to get the same amount of energy from wind and solar that we do now from fossils fuels, we are going to have to massively increase mining by more than 1,000%. The mining is necessary to produce the raw materials to manufacture the motors, turbine blades, solar panels, batteries and other components needed for green energy.
It simply is not possible to convert to green energy as quickly as Mr. Biden and many in the green movement would like without lowering the standard of living and driving up energy costs further. Mr. Mills noted that scientists have yet to discover, and entrepreneurs have yet to invent anything as efficient as hydrocarbons in terms of the combination of low-cost, high-energy density, stability, safety and portability.
“Solar technologies have improved greatly and will continue to become cheaper and more efficient. But the era of 10-fold gains is over,” Mills wrote. Wind power technology has also improved greatly, but again, no 10-fold gains are left, he wrote.
To put it in perspective, Mr. Mills noted that the annual output of Tesla’s Gigafactory — the world’s largest battery factory — could store three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand.
That’s hardly reassuring for the days the wind won’t blow or the sun won’t shine.