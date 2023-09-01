It’s been nearly seven months since a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, sending toxic chemicals into the air, soil and creeks in the area.

President Joe Biden has yet to visit the area, despite committing to do so months ago.

The incident caused concerns and anxiety for residents of the town, located near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, as well as increased scrutiny of railway regulations and calls for reform.

Eleven of the roughly 50 derailed cars were transporting hazardous materials, five of which contained vinyl chloride, a highly volatile colorless gas produced for commercial uses, according to ABC News.

Several cars also were carrying ethyl acrylate and isobutylene, which are considered to be toxic and possibly carcinogenic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes for Health.

First responders started evacuating residents within 1 mile of the derailment site, affecting up to 2,000 residents.

Two days after the derailment, amid concerns an explosion could take place, authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of homes and businesses within a mile of the derailment site, ABC News reported.

A massive cleanup and rebuilding process ensued, and recovery efforts still continue.

On March 2, about a month after the derailment, President Biden told ABC News that he would visit East Palestine “at some point,” although he did not elaborate on when. He has yet to visit and has not made any recent announcements as to plans to when that could happen.

The president defended his absence at the derailment site at the time by saying he’d made it clear that “anything” officials needed would be provided to them.

Former President Donald Trump, on the other hand, already had visited the area and could be seen in February handing people bottled waters.

“I’m shocked that it hasn’t happened,” former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio told NBC News in March of Biden visiting East Palestine. “I just don’t understand. This is not a hard one.”

On Aug. 15, according to Fox News, Biden, aboard Air Force One, flew within 20 miles of East Palestine on his way to Milwaukee to tout “Bidenomics,” his administration’s economic agenda.

On Aug. 14, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, visited East Palestine and blasted Biden in an op-ed for the Columbus Dispatch, accusing him of ignoring pleas for help and calling his response “inexcusable.”

Vance cited the state’s request for a major disaster declaration that has not been approved by Biden, as well as “woefully inadequate” cleanup efforts.

So, why hasn’t the president visited East Palestine? Could it be for a lack of availability? Data showing that he has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation would suggest that is not the case.

The president should be giving us answers.

