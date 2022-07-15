In his first speech on the floor of the House, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood was both heartfelt and humorous — trademarks of his time both in Norfolk and representing Madison County.
Earlier that morning, he was welcomed by the Nebraska congressional delegation and constituents at the long-running Nebraska Breakfast.
“The Nebraska delegation has a long history of working together on behalf of Nebraskans, and we look forward to working with Mike on issues important to the state,” said U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith.
The Nebraska Breakfast is the oldest ongoing gathering of its kind on Capitol Hill. The tradition was started by Sen. Hugh Butler in 1943. The delegation meets once each month to discuss legislation and meet with Nebraskans visiting Washington, D.C.
Among those who took part in those gatherings over the years were fellow Norfolkans Karl Stefan — who represented the 3rd Congressional District from 1935 to 1951 — and Robert Dinsmore Harrison, who succeeded Stefan from 1951 to 1959.
Now Norfolk welcomes another one of its own to Congress.
Rep. Flood and his family had a day to remember Tuesday that included a ceremonial swearing-in with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an introduction from 3rd District Rep. Smith and standing ovations on the House floor.
During his speech, Rep. Flood evoked cheers in referring to his two sons as “future Cornhusker linebackers.” He also brought more cheers and laughs when talking about his mother, Ann, who died in January — and their differing political views.
“Madam speaker, I rise today and am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be here. I’d like to recognize my wife, Mandi ... and my two boys, Brenden and Blake, both future Cornhusker linebackers. Their support and hard work has made this day possible. My mom passed away in January, and today would have been her 79th birthday. And although she’s a Democrat, ... I know she is smiling from heaven as I took my oath tonight.
“When the people of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District woke up this morning, they simply wanted to know that their elected officials and leaders were working to solve problems, create opportunities for their children and make sure our homeland is safe. In that spirit, with a deep sense of abiding love for our country, I look forward to working with all of you to find solutions to America’s toughest problems.
“I pledge to be honest, work for the betterment of our country and conduct myself in such a way that I honor this institution, the People’s House.”
Not only will Nebraska be assured of a voice in the People’s House, but so will Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska.