In March 2019, no one knew for sure how long the COVID-19 pandemic would last. At the time, some in the public health industry believed it might last for several months. Professional sports leagues started by canceling games but then progressed to full seasons.
Soon, just about everyone was working from home — or not working because jobs were eliminated. Many businesses and industries closed altogether.
Because of that, the Faith Regional Health Services Foundation, like many other organizations and churches, canceled events. Fundraising like the annual hospital gala was put on hold because local leaders didn’t want to put groups of people at risk of becoming ill.
And through it all, Faith Regional Health Services employees — and other health care workers — were on the front line. They dealt daily with patients who required care, some of whom needed round-the-clock assistance and others who ultimately succumbed to COVID-19.
After experiencing that, it was only fitting that when the Faith Regional Health Services Foundation was finally able to hold its first gala in three years last weekend, the doctors and other health care professionals in attendance were in a festive mood.
The upbeat attitude carried over into all of the approximately 500 who gathered at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk. The result was people opened their hearts, purses and wallets as hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised at the gala. One of the many highlights came toward the end of the evening when it was announced that Dr. N.P. Patel and his wife, Sudha, were donating $250,000 to the foundation.
Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO of Faith Regional, said Saturday evening’s event was three years in the making, so there was a lot of excitement for it. Part of the proceeds will go toward moving the last, large clinical area of east campus, which is the former Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, over to the west campus. That includes the rehabilitation services.
Those attending were able to get their photos taken, participate in silent and live auctions, enter raffles and listen to a program in which several people who have benefited from services offered at Faith Regional provided testimonials on overhead videos.
There was good reason so many events were canceled in the past couple of years, but Saturday’s gala served as a reminder of how everyone in the community connected before the pandemic. And it was inspirational to see how the Faith Regional team came together in their usual and remarkable way during the pandemic, and now as we, as a community, adjust to try to live with this threat.