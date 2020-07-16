President Donald Trump has tweeted about the possibilities of election fraud. Some of his critics, including CNN, have criticized him for defending mail-in ballots for absentee voters but not supporting them for mail-in elections.
The claims are that Mr. Trump is being “ridiculous” because — according to the critics — voter fraud doesn’t exist with mail-in ballots.
Yet there are too many examples of something amiss to simply dismiss the possibility of fraud without so much as even some acknowledgment that there are some odd things happening around the nation.
We recognize that in a presidential election year, for example, there’s always a big push to get people registered to vote. But in Atlanta, according to the Associated Press, Ron Tims said he checked his mail last week and found a voter registration application addressed to Cody Tims — his cat, who died 12 years ago.
At a poll election, it can be assumed that a cat would not be permitted to vote. But with a mail-in process, who can stop someone from filling the ballot out for the cat?
Also recently, Gurbir Grewal, who is New Jersey’s attorney general, announced voter fraud charges against Councilman Michael Jackson and Councilman-elect Alex Mendez, two of the winners in the recent ward council elections in Patterson, N.J. The two were charged with voter fraud pertaining to mail-in ballots.
According to federal data, about 16 million mail-in ballots ended up missing in the 2016 and 2018 elections. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Election Administration and Voting Surveys for both the 2016 and 2018 elections show that 16.4 million ballots that were sent to registered voters by mail went missing, according to Breitbart News.
Imagine if thousands of ballots go missing in a swing state this year. That could decide the presidential election.
In April, the Public Interest Legal Foundation determined that there are thousands of ineligible voters, including many dead people, on the voter rolls. That’s nothing new as people die each year. But the voting watchdog group sent a notification letter to New Jersey’s Division of Elections recently informing the state that it had found a total of nearly 12,000 “deceased individuals with an active registration in New Jersey.” About half of those, the foundation said, had died eight or more years ago.
From dead cats getting voter registration applications to thousands of dead people remaining on voting registration rolls — more than eight years after their deaths — the only thing “ridiculous” to us seems to quickly dismiss claims that there isn’t the possibility to invite fraud.