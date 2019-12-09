A staple of the holiday season is the music. And with Christmas just around the corner, a lot of schools and churches are busy performing holiday concerts.
No matter what the age, students get nervous. And so do many parents and grandparents. Sure it can add a little stress and be a lot to take in — especially for the very young — but it is all worthwhile.
Whether the students are 8 or 18, these concerts provide a chance for students to perform in public.
For the youngest ones, it can be the first time and sometimes results in some cute and lasting memories. It is a good time for parents to remind their children and themselves that nothing has to be perfect.
Luckily, most of the students perform as part of a group. That provides some good life lessons down the road — like how important practice is and how wonderful it is to be part of a group or team. Nobody wants to let his teammates or fellow musicians down by not practicing and performing to his or her best.
Another good thing about music, like other extracurricular activities — is that students of all backgrounds and income levels perform together. Individually, instruments may not always sound the best, even at the high school level. When combined altogether though, they usually sound great. It is one of the times when the sum is greater than the individual parts.
Music is important for a variety of reasons, including that learning to play an instrument has a positive impact on the overall physical and mental well-being of a child.
Studies also have indicated that playing an instrument may seem like a creative act, but it helps students perform better in math. Understanding such things as beat and rhythm helps children learn how to create fractions and recognize patterns.
But more than anything, these concerts provide great family times. For an hour or two during the concert, it is good to put aside all the hustle and bustle of the season. Just relax and enjoy the concerts.
Then afterward, it can be a great time for the families to get together and discuss and encourage the children. Getting dressed up and having grandparents attend heightens the event and usually helps the child to recognize the event as significant and important.
Such seemingly small activities provide big opportunities for families to feel togetherness. That feeling helps to provide confidence for young people because they know their elders care about them. For some lucky parents, the children will tell them years later that they remember the times you spent with them and reassured them. The imperfections have melted away and the fun parts are recalled.