If buildings could talk, the former Grand Theater building in downtown Norfolk would have so many stories to tell.
Along with the former Granada Theater about a block to the west, the two buildings were Norfolk’s entertainment hubs for many years.
The Grand Theater was the site for countless live performances and the showing of so many memorable movies (and, undoubtedly, some less-than-memorable ones, too). But over time, the theater —which operated under various names over the years — became less of an attraction.
When it was purchased by the late J. Paul McIntosh and given to the Norfolk Community Theatre, hope was renewed a way might be found to restore and renovate it so that it could be the home for local theater productions. And when organizers of the Great American Comedy Festival devised a plan to renovate it and add a Johnny Carson-based tourist attraction, hopes rose once again.
But neither of those opportunities proved feasible, and the building continued to stand empty.
Which is why we’re so pleased with the current effort to bring the Grand Theater back to life. It’s a building deserving to be preserved — in one form or another — and would serve as another important piece of downtown Norfolk’s resurrection.
Ben Conover of Conover Properties, one of the building’s owners, has plans to turn the building, which is located at 120 S. Third St., into nine apartments along with space on the ground floor for one or multiple businesses to operate.
As part of the effort, Mr. Conover has put together a redevelopment plan that was approved by the Norfolk City Council recently. He also will be applying — with the help of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District — for a $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. There also is a request for close to $200,000 in tax-increment financing from the city.
It’s an ambitious project, and one that some might be hesitant to undertake. But Mr. Conover has tackled the restoration of other historic buildings in the past, so he appears up for the challenge.
We’re pleased with what he envisions for the building. So are members of the Norfolk City Council. As Mayor Josh Moenning recently told Mr. Conover, “I think what we’re seeing in downtown Norfolk currently has been led by people such as yourself reinvesting in our historic buildings.”
Yes, it might have been ideal if the Grand Theater had somehow been able to remain as a theater, but what has been proposed is far superior to a building standing empty and deteriorating.