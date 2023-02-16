“There were many thumbs put on my scale. When I look back at my life, what jumps out is how many variables had to fall in place in order to give me a chance.”
The “thumbs on the scale” comment is one of the clearest illustrations that J.D. Vance uses in his book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” It’s been about three years since Mr. Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, wrote the book, which received considerable praise from critics at the time. While Mr. Vance is a Republican, his observations often cut across political spheres as he tries to improve others’ plight and examines his own success.
“What separates the successful from the unsuccessful are the expectations that they had for their own lives. Yet the message of the (political) right is increasingly: It’s not your fault that you’re a loser; it’s the government’s fault.”
Mr. Vance notes that he sometimes gets asked whether there is anything that can be done to “solve” the problems in many communities. There is no “magical public policy solution or an innovative government program,” but problems of family, faith and culture aren’t as difficult as they are made to be, Mr. Vance argues.
He notes that even though his mother and stepfather tried to move away from the support he had from strong grandparents, they continued to give him stability. And even though his mother had many faults and many men in her life, she always found caring and kind men whom she brought around her home. They did not strike Mr. Vance when he was growing up. In addition, his older sister always looked out for him and protected him, he noted. If any of those variables weren’t there, he probably would not have been successful, he said.
But Mr. Vance also states that he observed early on that people who worked hard got ahead. He also noted that those who made excuses usually failed.
“If you believe that hard work pays off, then you work hard; if you think it’s hard to get ahead even when you try, then why try at all? Similarly, when people do fail, this mindset allows them to look outward. I once ran into an old acquaintance at a Middletown (Ohio) bar who told me that he had recently quit his job because he was sick of waking up early. I later saw him complaining on Facebook about the ‘Obama economy’ and how it had affected his life. I don’t doubt that the Obama economy has affected many, but this man is assuredly not among them. His status in life is directly attributable to the choices he’s made, and his life will improve only through better decisions. But for him to make better choices, he needs to live in an environment that forces him to ask tough questions about himself.”
While there is no understating the importance of family, culture and faith, Mr. Vance also notes that hard work and good decisions are crucial. No matter what race, social status or home life one has, blaming problems on society or the government doesn’t help.