Northeast Nebraskans have every right to feel frustrated — perhaps disappointed and even
a bit angry, too — over a recent snub pertaining to highway construction funding.
This corner of the state was in the running to be awarded a multimillion-dollar grant from
the U.S. Department of Transportation for a segment of the Highway 275 expressway project from West Point west to the intersection where the former Tony’s Steakhouse is located.
Instead, the $17 million grant went to a project in Omaha.
We’re not begrudging those in Omaha who sought the federal funds. From reading about the busy intersection near 120th Street in the northwest part of the urban area where the work is to be done, it would appear that the work will improve the safety of a dangerous area.
Even so, it still has Norfolk and area residents wondering, “What about us?”
A quick recap: Progress was being made by the Nebraska Department of Transportation in working toward expanding Highway 275 from Scribner to West Point to a four-lane expressway.
But then the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers entered the picture and determined — much to the disappointment of Highway 275 supporters — that an environmental impact study was called for. That announcement doesn’t halt that aspect of the project, but it guaranteed a delay of easily more than a year.
(A draft of the environmental study recently was released by the Corps and a public information meeting will take place in Scribner in mid-January to gather feedback. It would be to Northeast Nebraska’s benefit if there’s a good turnout for the meeting.)
That’s when attention turned to the Highway 275 segment from West Point west to where four lanes already are in place east of Norfolk. That stretch of the highway has fewer potential wetlands and environmental issues to address, so the idea was to start construction on that while the Corps worked its way through the other segment. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant would have allowed for just that.
But now it’s not to be. Omaha won out, and awarding two grants to Nebraska (even though that certainly was a possibility) didn’t happen, either.
It makes us want to strongly encourage local and area residents to let their feelings be known to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine, who is a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, as well as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln, a member of the House Appropriations Committee. It would be a welcome bit of news if their seniority on those two important committee could translate into progress for this important project.
The completion of the Highway 275 expressway has been pushed back, ignored, overlooked and seemingly disregarded for too long now — whether it be by state or federal officials. The latest disappointment, however, comes at the hand of the federal government.
Local and area residents have been encouraged by words and proclamations from government officials about finishing Highway 275. Now it’s time for those words to be backed by dollars.