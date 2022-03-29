As Americans await the U.S. Supreme Court decision this spring on the 2018 Mississippi law that protects babies in the womb starting at 15 weeks, it’s important to consider what the impact will be if the law is upheld.
Currently, the ruling in Roe v. Wade makes abortion legal in the United States. But the high court could – if it upholds the Mississippi law – return the decision-making power on abortion to individual states.
We hope pro-life states – like Nebraska – will pass legislation to protect children. Some pro-choice states may choose a different course.
There will be arguments over which route is the most beneficial. On this, we side with Alison Centofante, founder of Centofante Strategies, which is dedicated to advancing the pro-life message.
Her message is simple: Pro-life states will be empowering women.
“We look at the state of the world and wonder why there’s so much hurt and yet forget that the toll of death in the womb has taken its toll on life outside of it,” she recently wrote. “Abortion has pitted women against men, men and women against their children, and society against pregnant women.”
A recent study by the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons found that three in four women who were surveyed after they chose to abort said they experienced pressure to have an abortion.
“Telling a woman she must choose between her child’s life and her own future is not only disempowering; it is an outright lie. An entire movement is standing ready to serve her, her child and her family,” Ms. Centofante said.
Advancing pro-life laws is advancing women’s empowerment, ensuring she is protected everywhere, including in the workplace and on campus, without fear of coercion from bad employers, boyfriends, professors, coaches, husbands, parents and others. If the court upholds the Mississippi law, it creates the possibility of allowing states and their residents to regain the right to protect these most vulnerable Americans from violence.
From building physical locations to virtual service providers, pro-life advocates have ensured that pregnant women have access to financial, physical, emotional and legal support. There are nearly 3,000 pregnancy resource centers, including mobile medical units. The pro-life movement staffs and funds nonprofits, maternity homes, parachurch ministries, and adoption organizations. Pro-life advocates also have championed safe haven laws, which allow infants to be surrendered safely with no criminal penalties for mothers and fathers who feel unable to parent.
When Roe is overturned, pro-life states will have even more avenues for protecting life and supporting women. And the pro-life movement will keep going until the children and women in every state enjoy the same support.
Empowering indeed.