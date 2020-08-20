Two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions have provided welcomed and important legal direction relating to religious liberty issues.
So, why is our appreciation for those rulings tempered? Because, from our perspective, it should never have taken a court ruling to provide clarity in the first place.
Since the founding days of the republic, people of faith have joined together to serve their neighbors and instruct their children in their beliefs.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution makes protecting their freedom to do so one of the government’s most basic obligations.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently handed down decisions in two religious liberty cases: Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania and Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berry.
The Little Sisters of the Poor are a group of Catholic nuns who serve the sick and elderly in need. Yet, for nearly eight years, the nuns have been entangled in endless court battles as they seek to protect their right to operate in accordance with their religious beliefs.
The Little Sisters had already made one trip to the U.S. Supreme Court to defend themselves against the federal mandate requiring religious employers to provide contraceptives. They were forced to endure more litigation when state governments challenged the religious exemption granted by the Trump administration.
But earlier this summer, the high court ruled that the federal agencies in question do, indeed, have the authority to broaden the religious exemption to the contraceptive mandate.
For the Our Lady of Guadalupe School, its legal battle began in 2012 when the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that federal employment discrimination laws could not be applied to religious organizations’ selection of religious leaders. But that didn’t end the legal fight.
It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that the court again upheld this precedent. It further held that the ministerial exception covers teachers at religious schools who are responsible for instructing children in the faith, restricting the government’s ability to impose arbitrary tests to determine who qualifies as a minister.
The idea that faith-based schools should have the right to staff those schools with employees who will uphold their mission of passing down their beliefs to the next generation should be non-controversial, but it took a lengthy process of litigation to clarify this, said Andrea Jones, a research assistant at the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society.
While the high court got it right in these cases, these legal battles are an indication there is still a long way to go toward protecting true religious liberty for all Americans.